Kele Okereke announces ‘The Waves Pt. 1 Live’, shares Bronski Beat ‘Smalltown Boy’ cover

Kele Okereke has shared details of ‘The Waves Pt. 1 Live’, a recorded livestream of him performing the album’s songs, alongside a cover of Bronski Beat classic ‘Smalltown Boy’.

The musician, who released his fifth solo record ‘The Waves Pt. 1‘ in May, said he wanted to record himself playing some of the album live partly because he didn’t get the chance to do so earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Knowing that it would be hard for me to tour ‘the waves’ given what’s happening in the world, it was important for me to make a performance of these songs that would exist in the way that I wrote them, just my voice, my guitar and a loop pedal. I wanted people to see the whole process,” he said in a statement.

Per a press release, ‘The Waves Pt. 1 Live’ contains “some added surprises”. The record is available to pre-order now and will be released on August 4.

The Bloc Party frontman has shared one of the only live tracks that will be made publicly available from the livestream, ‘Smalltown Boy’ by Bronski Beat. Listen below.

See the setlist for ‘The Waves Pt. 1’:

01. ‘message from spirit world’

02. ‘they didn’t see it coming’

03. ‘the way we live now’

04. ‘lie detector’

05. ‘dungeness’

06. ‘the one who held you up’

07. ‘smalltown boy’

08. ‘intention’

09. ‘from a place of love’

10. ‘the patriots’

11. ‘cradle you’

12. ‘this modern love’

In other news, a new Bloc Party album is in the works after Okereke put other tour plans on hold last year.