Listen to Kele Okereke’s hallucinatory, glam rock-infused single ‘Between Me and My Maker’

It's the second offering from '2042'

Kele Okereke has shared another single from his upcoming new album – listen to ‘Between Me and My Maker’ below.

The former Bloc Party frontman announced details of his new solo record ‘2042’ last month and previewed the project with lead track ‘Jungle Bunny’. It marked the singer’s first music since January’s soundtrack album ‘Leave To Remain‘ and 2017’s solo effort, ‘Fatherland‘.

Now, Okereke has offered a second glimpse of the new LP with a glam rock-influenced number. The song opens with distorted guitar and a hand-clap stomp before the singer delivers the line: “The butterfly lands on my palm and starts to speak to me.”

“‘Between Me and My Maker’ is an ayahuasca-fuelled meditation on the nature of life, love and death,” Okereke said of the inspiration behind the new cut. “The lyrics detail an hallucinatory stroll through the underworld where the hero comes into contact with the divine. “After watching Michael Robinson’s visionary short film These Hammers Don’t Hurt Us, I was obsessed with this idea of trial, judgement and reincarnation. That’s where the three sections of ‘Between Me and My Maker’ come from: life, death and rebirth, like the metamorphosis of a butterfly.” Watch the accompanying official lyric video above.

‘2042’ is also set to feature tracks including ‘Ocean View’, ‘Natural Hair’, and ‘Ceiling Games’. You can pre-order the album – released on November 8 – here.

Speaking previously of his new material, Okereke explained: “There is a history of black entertainers feeling that after they have achieved a certain level of success that they are above discussions of race but that idea is a delusion. As a person of colour living in the western world, it does not matter how much wealth one accumulates, race will follow you wherever you go.”