Kele Okereke postpones UK solo tour to finish new Bloc Party album

Kele Okereke has postponed his forthcoming solo tour to focus in part on finishing the forthcoming new Bloc Party album.

The frontman released his fourth solo album ‘2042’ back in November, and had been due to tour the record with a series of live dates next month.

Okereke has informed his fans today (January 22) that he has now decided to postpone the tour until May in order for him to be able to “prepare it properly”, while also acknowledging his desire to spend more time with his family and work on finishing the next Bloc Party record.

“Over the past few weeks Bloc Party have been really hard at work writing our new album,” the musician wrote on Twitter. “We’d like to finish what we’ve been working on as we’re all very excited about it, and I’d like to spend some time with my family who I’ve not seen properly since Christmas before putting together this tour and bringing it to you in May.

“Thank you for your understanding, I can’t wait to play these shows.”

All original tickets for the tour remain valid. You can see Kele Okereke’s rescheduled UK solo tour dates below.

May

18 – BRIGHTON Brighton Komedia

19 – BIRMINGHAM Hare and Hounds

21 – BRISTOL Exchange

22 – LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

23 – LONDON London Oslo

25 – GLASGOW King Tuts

26 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Cluny

27 – MANCHESTER YES

Bloc Party’s last album, ‘Hymns’, was released back in 2016.

The band toured their 2005 debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ back in 2018, sparking hope that they might revisit more old material in forthcoming tours. Speaking to NME back in October, however, Okereke maintained that Bloc Party are firmly looking towards the future by deciding to record new music.

“I think we all agreed in the band that the next steps for us was to make a new record,” he said. “I think we’re excited about what we can make together now.”