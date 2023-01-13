Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’

Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’.

The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24.

According to a press release, ‘True Love Knows Death’ is “a love letter to the people you’ve never noticed before”. Speaking about the track, the artist said: “Since the pandemic I’ve been spending a lot more time at home, walking around my neighbourhood a lot more, and noticing people that I hadn’t really noticed before. This song is an ode to the people that I see everyday, people that are living on the edge, choosing to live outside of society, for better or for worse.”

Check out the track below:

The song’s artwork is similar to that of the album’s lead single ‘Vandal’, in which Kele is seen holding a burning copy of The Smiths‘ seminal album ‘The Queen Is Dead’.

Kele’s new album will serve as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘The Waves pt. 1‘, which was written and recorded during lockdown.

“I always knew that I would find a way out of that feeling, and I always knew I was going to make a response to The Waves”, he said in a press release.

“Fire is powerful, it is both creation and destruction and I wanted that tension to somehow be reflected in the music,” he continued. “The sound of being consumed by our desires, of feelings burning so intensely that they literally burn out.”

He added: “Like The Waves it was important that all the sounds of the record were made by my electric guitar. Writing and recording a record within these parameters has forced me to become more creative as a musician, from the looped ambient textures to the brittle drum machine rhythms. it’s all made by my guitar and my loop pedals, and that’s how it will be performed.”

Bloc Party are set to support Paramore on their UK and Ireland tour in April, which will be the latter band’s first appearance in the UK since 2018. They have cited Bloc Party as a strong influence on their upcoming album ‘This Is Why’.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL 2023

Thursday 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 15 – Cardiff, International Arena

Monday 17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday 18 – Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday 20 – London, O2 Arena

Saturday 22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Bloc Party will also be supporting Paramore on the North American leg of the tour.