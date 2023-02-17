Kele unveils introspective new single ‘Someone To Make Me Laugh’

Kele has shared a new single, ‘Someone To Make Me Laugh’.

The track is the third single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming solo album ‘The Flames Pt. 2’, which is set to arrive on March 24 via KOLA Records/!K7.

‘Someone To Make Me Laugh’ was one of the first songs written for the new album.

“In its simplest form it’s about looking back at one’s life and trying to fight the cynicism that seems to be taking hold.” said Kele. “Although the song is mined from painful memories, ultimately it is about combating loneliness in one’s life.”

‘Someone To Make Me Laugh’ follows earlier singles ‘Vandal’ and ‘True Love Knows No Death’.

Kele’s new album will serve as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘The Waves pt. 1‘, which was written and recorded during lockdown.

“I always knew that I would find a way out of that feeling, and I always knew I was going to make a response to The Waves”, he said in a press release.

“Fire is powerful, it is both creation and destruction and I wanted that tension to somehow be reflected in the music,” he continued. “The sound of being consumed by our desires, of feelings burning so intensely that they literally burn out.”

He added: “Like The Waves it was important that all the sounds of the record were made by my electric guitar. Writing and recording a record within these parameters has forced me to become more creative as a musician, from the looped ambient textures to the brittle drum machine rhythms. it’s all made by my guitar and my loop pedals, and that’s how it will be performed.”

Bloc Party are set to open for Paramore on their UK and Ireland tour in April, which will be the latter band’s first appearance in the UK since 2018. They will also accompany Paramore on the North American leg of the ‘This Is Why’ tour.

APRIL 2023

13 – Dublin, 3Arena

15 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – London, O2 Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 – London, O2 Arena