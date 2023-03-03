Kelela celebrates Black History Month by covering Sade’s ‘Like A Tattoo’

Kelela has covered Sade’s classic single ‘Like Tattoo’. Check it out bellow.

Her take on the neo-soul band’s 1992 track from fourth album ‘Love Deluxe’ has been recorded to close out Amazon Music’s US Black History Month campaign.

On her new version, Kelela has swapped out the original guitar-led instrumental for a stripped-back piano rendition for her second time covering ‘Like a Tattoo’.

The R&B singer has performed this song before in 2017 for BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions, having hailed it as one of her “favourite songs ever written”.

I started rinsing it when I was in high school and it’s been a template for intimate music in my life ever since,” she said of the song. “I love songs that aren’t self-focused, and in this one, she empathizes with a stranger in deep regret. A confessional masterpiece. I only hope I can do it justice.”

In other news, Sade announced last October that they are making music again since the release of ‘Flower of The Universe’ for A Wrinkle in Time‘s soundtrack in 2018. The band will also be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year alongside LA rapper Snoop Dogg, Electric Light Orchestra‘s Jeff Lynne and more.

Last month, Kelela follows up her 2017 debut album ‘Take Me Apart‘ with sophomore album ‘Raven’.

“In a debut album which was all about breaking down, ‘Raven’ reminds us of what it means to be put back together,” read NME’s four-star review.