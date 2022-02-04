Kelis, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Lady Leshurr among names added to Tramlines 2022

Kelis, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Lady Leshurr are among the names that have been added to the line-up for Tramlines.

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival is set to take place at Hillsborough Park on July 22-24, with Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness topping the bill as the event’s main headliners.

Among the rest of the new additions are The Clockworks, Alfie Templeman, Crawlers, Bleach Lab, Scouting For Girls and Elvana.

Other acts on the line-up that were previously announced include: The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Declan McKenna, Sigrid, Becky Hill, Reverend And The Makers, Little Man Tate, Shed Seven, Self Esteem, The Coral, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Snuts, Jade Bird and more. You can get tickets for the event here.

Speaking about this year’s edition, Tramlines Festival operations director, Timm Cleasby said: “After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we’re all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever. I honestly can’t wait to be back in the park and having a blast with Sheffield again.”

He continued: “There are so many great bands on the 2022 line-up. Those I’m really looking forward to catching are Sigrid, Kasabian, The Coral, Orla Gartland and James, and there’s some great Sheffield artists that I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a while too, the amazing Self Esteem, the return of Little Man Tate and our friends, Reverend and The Makers to name a few. Then to finish off the party, Madness will be sending everyone dancing back to their house…Tramlines 2022 is gonna go off.”

Tramlines 2021 took place last summer after the 2020 event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a five-star review of the festival, NME‘s Gary Ryan wrote: “Considering the challenges Tramlines must have faced – including original Sunday night headliner Richard Ashcroft pulling out because he objected to the event being used as part of government research – perhaps the most extraordinary thing is how normal the festival feels.

“As you witness glitter-daubed teenagers having their first rite-of-passage festival moment, the past two years wash away as easily as lines from an Etch-a-Sketch. Something everyone should raise a glass of Château du Skinner to.”