Kelis’ husband Mike Mora has died, aged 37

Kelis‘ husband Mike Mora has died after a battle with stomach cancer.

The 37-year-old photographer’s death was confirmed by Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” he said. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mora married Kelis in 2014 and the couple have a one-year-old daughter and six-year-old son named Shepherd.

Actor Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross who also appeared in The Hunger Games movies, was one of the first to pay tribute to Mora, in a since deleted tribute.

“We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike,” Ross wrote on Instagram. “Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together.”

He added, “Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you. Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️RIP @mikemorafotos.”

Kelis is yet to comment on her husband’s death.

Mora first announced he had been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer last October.

The photographer confirmed his health battle in a series of Instagram messages, at the time and said doctors had given him 18 months to live.

Last year, he shot the press photo for ‘Midnight Snacks’, Kelis’ first single in seven years.