Kelis is opening a pop-up milkshake bar in London next month.

The singer is continuing to capitalise on the huge success she enjoyed with her 2003 single ‘Milkshake’, which featured on her third studio album ‘Tasty’.

Read more: Kelis finally reveals her milkshake recipe

Kelis is celebrating the recent 20th anniversary of her debut solo album ‘Kaleidoscope’ with a string of live shows in the UK and Europe next month, including a gig in London on March 17.

Advertisement

The day after her show at the Roundhouse, Kelis will partner up with Deliveroo to open The Yard, a pop-up milkshake bar, in east London.

Opening for one day only on March 18 at The Iron Bloom on Shoreditch’s Great Eastern Street, The Yard will offer five shakes — all of which are named after a different Kelis song.

The shakes include the ‘Millionaire’ (which will feature edible $100 bills and real gold), the ‘Good Stuff’ (containing plantain, jerk seasoning and frozen banana) and the vegan shake ‘Trick Me’.

Kelis is set to attend The Yard from 1PM, where she’ll make and serve milkshakes to customers.

Advertisement

You can see Kelis’ upcoming ‘Kaleidoscope’ tour dates below.

March

3 – Akvárium Klub, Budapest

5 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

6 – Vega, Copenhagen

7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

9 – AB, Brussels

12 – Fabrique, Milan

13 – Kaufleuten, Zurich

16 – Albert Hall, Manchester

17 – The Roundhouse, London