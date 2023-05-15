Kelly Clarkson addresses allegations of toxic work environment on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson has addressed recent allegations of a toxic work environment on her daytime talk show.

The claims were made in a report by Rolling Stone last week (May 12), in which numerous staff members working on The Kelly Clarkson Show came forward — accusing the producers of “overworking” and “underpaying” employees.

In the report, one current employee and 10 former members of staff spoke anonymously about the workplace environment behind the scenes of the chat show. “I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry,” one said, describing the emotional impact the job took on them. “[I was] being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’”

Advertisement

As per the statements, the staff collectively agreed that Clarkson herself was “fantastic” and stated that she must have “no clue how unhappy her staff is”.

Following the report, the host has taken to social media to address the accusations. “In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” Clarkson wrote on Saturday (May 13). “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

She also went on to explain how the team will be reinforcing a positive work environment going forward by introducing new leadership training for all current employees.

“I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business,” she said.

“Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal also weighed in on the report, sharing a statement discussing how they have taken all accusations very seriously. “We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue,” they explained (via The Hollywood Reporter). “When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate.”

In other news, earlier this year Clarkson confirmed that new music will be coming “really soon”, and announced her new album ‘Chemistry’.

Reportedly in the works for over three years, she described the forthcoming LP as representing the “arc of an entire relationship”. “A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it.”

A release date for the album has not yet been confirmed.