Kelly Clarkson says social media for her kids is “not allowed under my roof”

Kelly Clarkson has said social media is banned for her children until they turn 18.

The singer spoke to People to explain her parenting tactics for her two children, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

“That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye,” she told People. “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

Advertisement

Clarkson, who co-parents with Brandon Blackstock, says that her ex-husband currently agrees with the social media ban. “My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either,” she said.

“I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

In the same interview, the singer opened up about the “extraordinarily hard” depression she experienced after divorcing Blackstock. Clarkson was married to Blackstock, her former manager, from 2013 to 2022.

Speaking to the publication, she said that writing her new album ‘Chemistry‘ helped her process the turmoil of the divorce.

“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet,” she said. “Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

Advertisement

“That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

In other recent news, Clarkson addressed allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment on her talk show.