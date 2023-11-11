Kelly Clarkson Says Taylor Swift sends her gift after every new ‘re-release’

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about the gift Taylor Swift sent her following the re-release of Swift’s ‘1989‘ album recently.

The singer released her re-recording of ‘1989’ on October 27, the fourth album in a series of re-recordings after ‘Fearless’, ‘Red’ and ‘Speak Now’.

This week (November 9), Clarkson told E! News about how she in fact receives a gift from Swift after the release of every re-recording in her ‘Taylor’s Version’ series. Clarkson suggested to Swift back in 2019 that she begin to re-record her music following her dispute with Scooter Braun over her masters.

Clarkson tweeted at the time: “@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

Ever since, Swift has sent Clarkson flowers after every re-recording has been released.

“You know what’s so funny? She just sent me flowers,” Clarkson told the outlet. “She’s so nice. She did. She was like, ‘Every time I release something’ — ‘cause she just did ‘1989’. I got that really cute cardigan, too.”

“I love how kind she is though,” Clarkson continued. “She’s a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it’s special to them. You know if they’re going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now.”

“It’s so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it’s important,” Clarkson added. “She’s known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives and that’s her life. So, you should have the option of owning that.”

In other news, Swift announced yesterday (November 10) that she was postponing her scheduled show in Argentina due to bad weather.

The singer recently began the Latin American leg of her ‘Eras’ tour, which kicked off in Buenos Aires earlier this week (November 9). Fans have reportedly been camping out for the show since June.

Swift tweeted: “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she wrote. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Yesterday it was also announced the singer was the recipient of six Grammy nominations. The ceremony, which will take place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, may see the popstar make history.

With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category. If she won, Swift would become the first to win that category four times.