Kelly Clarkson shares studio version of Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

Kelly Clarkson has shared a full, studio version of her cover of Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ as she releases her ‘Kellyoke’ EP.

The record, which also features covers of The Weeknd and Billie Eilish, was inspired by the opening segment of her daily chat show, where Clarkson sings a reworked version of a hit song.

Clarkson has previously covered Sharon Van Etten’s ‘The End Of The World’, Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’, and My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ among others for the segment, notably delivering a moving cover of George Michael’s ‘Faith’ in a pre-recorded video when she was not able to sing for the audience live.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favourites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all.”

You can check out the whole EP here and listen to the Radiohead cover below.

You can see the ‘Kellyoke’ EP tracklist below:

01. ‘Blue Bayou’ (by Linda Ronstadt)

02. ‘Call Out My Name’ (by The Weeknd)

03. ‘Happier Than Ever’ (by Billie Eilish)

04. ‘Queen Of The Night’ (by Whitney Houston)

05. ‘Trampoline’ (by Shaed)

06. ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ (by Radiohead)

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has taken on Radiohead, with both ‘Karma Police‘ and ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ having been covered on the show while she’s previously performed ‘Creep’ at live shows.

Clarkson has also worked on a “haunting” new version of Dolly Parton‘s 1980 single ‘9 To 5’. Their take on the classic track was for a documentary called Still Working 9 To 5, which “examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace” since 1980”.