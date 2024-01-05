Kelly Clarkson speaks about “extraordinarily hard” post-divorce depression

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about the “extraordinarily hard” depression that she went through following her recent divorce.

The singer was married to her former manager, the entertainment producer Brandon Blackstock, from 2013 to 2022, and they share two children, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7.

Speaking to People magazine, she has described how writing the music for her latest album ‘Chemistry’ forced her to confront the emotional turmoil that followed the divorce.

“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet,” she said. “Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

“That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

Clarkson released her tenth studio album ‘Chemistry’ last June, after which she played her first ever Las Vegas residency, ‘Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson’, which ran from July 28 to August 19.

A few dates into the tour, she chastised a member of her audience who had thrown a stuffed toy on stage at her. “If you’re going to throw shit, throw diamonds,” she said.

As part of Clarkson’s tradition of opening her talk show with a cover song, she took a break from her habit of choosing chart-toppers like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish in November to sing a version of Bloc Party’s 2004 track ‘Like Eating Glass’.

Previous examples of her taking on alternative classics include Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Do I Wanna Know’, Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’, Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’, The Smiths’ ‘How Soon Is Now?’, and Radiohead’s ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’.

Last May, Clarkson addressed recent allegations of a toxic work environment on her daytime talk show, in which staff members accused producers of “overworking” and “underpaying” employees.

“I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business,” she said.