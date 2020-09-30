Kelly Clarkson sued by management firm over alleged unpaid commissions

Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her long-time management company, Starstruck Management Group, over alleged unpaid commissions.

As reported by Variety, the suit alleges a breach of oral contract, and seeks declaratory relief and accounting. It claims that Clarkson failed to pay millions in commissions for her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

According to the complaint, Clarkson had paid the firm $1.9million earlier this year but still owes another $1.4million. The suit also states that Clarkson will owe the group at least $5.4million by the end of the year.

The plaintiff alleges that the terms between Clarkson and Starstruck Management Group were verbally negotiated, and that no written agreement was formally made when the deal was struck in 2007. It is unclear whether Clarkson is still working with the firm.

Starstruck Management Group filed the suit yesterday (September 29) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The group is headed by Narvel Blackstock, father of Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The two filed for divorce earlier this year.

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the suit stated.

“By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show.

“Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed.”