Kelly Clarkson suggests Taylor Swift should re-record all her old songs

The ‘American Idol’ singer shares her advice

In light of Taylor Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun, Kelly Clarkson has offered the pop star her support – and some advice.

In a tweet directed at Swift on Saturday (July 13), the American Idol alum encouraged the ‘Reputation’ singer to “re-record all the songs that [she didn’t] own the masters [to]”. Clarkson also suggested that Swift should release brand-new artwork for each record and “some kind of incentive” so her fans will no longer buy the older versions.

“I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” Clarkson added.

Two weeks ago, Swift hit out at Braun after he purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, and the masters of her back catalogue at the end of June. In a statement on Tumblr, Swift claimed she was never given the chance to buy her own masters, but only the opportunity to “earn” them back one album at a time. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter then went on to call out the music mogul for his “manipulative bullying”, describing Braun’s acquisition as her “worst case scenario”.

Musicians like Brendon Urie (who features on Swift’s recent single ‘ME!’), Sky Ferreira and Lily Allen have come out in support of Swift.

Last week, Swift seemed to take aim at the mogul during her performance at Amazon’s Prime Day Concert. While performing her ‘1989’ track ‘Shake It Off’, she audibly emphasised the lyrics: “the liars and dirty, dirty cheats of the world”, a line which many fans speculate is a subtle dig at the talent manager.

In other Swift news, Big Machine announced last week – to Swifties’ outrage – that it was going to re-release five songs from the pop star’s 2006 self-titled debut on limited-edition vinyl. These include the singer’s hit song ‘Teardrops on My Guitar’ and her debut single ‘Tim McGraw’. The vinyl will start shipping later next month.