Kelly Jones’ Far From Saints share single ‘Take It Through The Night’ and announce debut album

Far From Saints, the newly-formed band by Stereophonics‘ Kelly Jones, have announced their debut album and unveiled their latest single, ‘Take It Through The Night’.

The self-titled release sees the Stereophonics frontman continue his collaboration with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind And The Wave. Set to be released on June 16, the project follows the band’s debut single ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ which was released earlier this year.

‘Take It Through The Night’ is a blues-inspired track, that sees the three-piece channel iconic ’70s bands Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac.

“Patty wrote the whole ‘Take It Through The Night’ lyric herself,” said Jones. “I had a tiny part of a blues riff and Dwight ran away with it and turned the chorus into a bit of an Eagles and Joe Walsh vibe. We were just in full-on guitar mode. We were trying to make an Allman Brothers record with that one.”

The latest single, which was written and produced by the band and mixed by Grammy-nominated Al Clay (Blur, Pixies) is set to feature as the third track on the band’s upcoming, debut album – written by the trio back in 2019, following The Wind And The Wave supporting Jones on his solo tour.

The project first emerged after they began trading musical influences and harmonising together backstage, and was completed in just nine days.

Tackling themes of love, perseverance, self-doubt and self-healing, the LP will be inspired by genres including country, Americana, folk and soul – as well as having a “timeless Southern rock” intensity.

“It’s an album and it’s meant to be listened to from start to finish,” said Lynn. “That’s what I’d like for people to do. Listen to the whole thing and see it as a complete work on its own.”

The ‘Far From Saints’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Screaming Hallelujah’

2. ‘Faded Black Tattoo’

3. ‘Take It Through The Night’

4. ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’

5. ‘Gonna Find What’s Killing Me’

6. ‘The Ride’

7. ‘We Won’t Get Out Alive’

8. ‘No Fool Like An Old Fool’

9. ‘Let The Light Shine Over You’

10. ‘Own It’

Next week, Far From Saints are set to embark on their UK tour. Announced in February, the dates see the band make their live debut at London’s Oslo, before performing at Roger Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 26.

The band will headline a show at EartH Theatre on June 5 before supporting Kings Of Leon at their two headline shows at Wrexham FC on May 27 and 28. Find all tour dates and remaining tickets here.

Although Jones currently has his focus firmly set on his new projects, the vocalist has confirmed that he is continuing to be a part of Stereophonics. “There’s no breaking up with the band or anything,” he said. “For me, after 25 years of doing all our work, it’s like, I wanna show other sides of what I would like to try creatively.”