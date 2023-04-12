Kelly Jones has revealed that he still dreams about the late Stereophonics drummer Stuart Cable “at least five times a week”.

Cable played with the Welsh band between 1992 and 2003, before the musician and broadcaster tragically died in 2010. He was 40 years old.

During the most recent episode of the podcast I Never Thought It Would Happen – hosted by Chris Difford of Squeeze – Jones opened up about how Cable was “like a big brother” to him after being asked did he “take him on stage with him?” (via Wales Online).

“Stuart turns up in my dreams,” Jones explained, saying it was an “intense” time when the drummer passed away.

“At least five times a week [I dream about him]. It’s bizarre,” the singer continued. “Still to this day… yeah, it’s quite strange. I lived in number 54, he lived in 62. We were on the same street all our lives.

“He’d be playing drums up there, and I’d be playing guitar down there. We merged in my garage and then we took it to the youth club. He introduced me to a lot of music […] it was his big laugh that opened the door a few times.”

Jones added: “So, him dying at 40… I’d like to say it was a surprise but in many ways, it wasn’t because he was that kind of character. I don’t think he was ever going to get to be an old man.”

The frontman described his late bandmate as “a great guy”, revealing that his son still attends Stereophonics’ live shows to this day.

Jones went on to talk about paying tribute to Cable on Stereophonics’ song ‘Before Anyone Knew Our Name’, which was released in 2017.

Speaking to NME upon the track’s release, Jones explained: “When I go on stage, the songs bring back a lot of memories. I pretty much dreamt about him every night for fucking years. He was always popping up in my dreams and stuff.

“One day, I was in the house and listening to some music and I just had this really overbearing feeling of the whole thing really. I don’t know where it came from – it was very sudden.”

He added: “It was an experience for me, I guess – I was very vulnerable. It was very personal and I wasn’t very keen about putting it on the [Stereophonics’ 10th] record [‘Scream Above The Sounds’] because it’s probably too personal. The boys heard it, the managers heard it, the booking agents heard it; they all knew Stuart and they all felt it should be part of the record.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Jones’ side-project Far From Saints have announced their self-titled debut studio album and released a new single, ‘Take It Through The Night’.

Back in January, the vocalist assured fans that the Stereohonics are still together despite his latest venture away from the group. “There’s no breaking up with the band or anything,” he said at the time.