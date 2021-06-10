Kelly Lee Owens announces 2021 US tour

Kelly Lee Owens has announced that she’ll embark on a US tour later this year – see the full list of dates below.
The Welsh musician will kick off the tour in Brooklyn, New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 8 before heading to Chicago for this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival on September 10.
The tour will then pick back up in Philadelphia and touchdown in Cambridge, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland and, finally, Los Angeles. She’ll return to the US in October for Miami’s III Points.
Tickets – which you can get here – go on sale at 1pm EDT on Friday (June 11) the same day Owens releases her new Inner Song Remix Series EP.
The EP features songs from her 2020 album Inner Song reworked by the likes of Breaka, Loraine James, Eikka, Shorter Roza, Yazzus, and Coby Sey. Listen to the Breaka, Joraine James and Elkka remixes below.
Full list of Kelly Lee Owens US tour dates:
SEPTEMBER 2021
8 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
10 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
11 – Philadelphia, PA – Making Time
13 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
14 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
16 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
17 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall
18 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos
19 – Portland, OR – Holocene
22 – Oakland, CA – Starline
25 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
OCTOBER 2021
22-23 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival
In a five-star review of Owens’ Inner Songs, NME wrote: “By allowing her songs to breathe, leaving space for contemplation, ‘Inner Song’ is a perfectly-arranged album where each track has a part to play: an emotive-yet-euphoric collection that’s made for late-night reflection, Kelly Lee Owens has made one of the most beautiful records of the year.”
Meanwhile, Kelly Lee Owens was among the names who recently announced that SSD Concerts will no longer be promoting upcoming shows for them following allegations of employee mistreatment.