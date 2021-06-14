Kelly Lee Owens has cancelled her forthcoming European tour dates.
The Welsh producer had been set to embark on a European tour in November ahead of a run of UK dates, which are “still going ahead as planned” later this year.
Sharing a statement on Twitter this morning (June 14), Owens explained that she was cancelling her European tour “for several reasons”, adding: “Let me be candid as to why. The main reason is of course the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic. That plus the anxiety of dealing with individual countries in a post-Brexit touring world and the extra fees etc that come with that.
“Both of these things combined have thrown up a huge amount of anxiety for me. I don’t cancel things lightly, but I have to look after myself.”
Cancelling my 2021 European tour.
— Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) June 14, 2021
Owens added: “This past year has been disappointing for me, as it means everything to play to you guys, and to never have played [2020 album] ‘Inner Song’ even once yet is super painful.
“I’ll be playing headline shows in Europe and Scandinavia when it’s more feasible and secure for me personally.”
Owens announced a US tour last week which is set to kick off in September.
For help and advice on mental health:
- ‘Am I depressed?‘ – Help and advice on mental health and what to do next
- Help Musicians UK – Around the clock mental health support and advice for musicians
- Music Support Org – Help and support for musicians struggling with alcoholism, addiction, or mental health issues
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day