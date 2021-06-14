Kelly Lee Owens has cancelled her forthcoming European tour dates.

The Welsh producer had been set to embark on a European tour in November ahead of a run of UK dates, which are “still going ahead as planned” later this year.

Sharing a statement on Twitter this morning (June 14), Owens explained that she was cancelling her European tour “for several reasons”, adding: “Let me be candid as to why. The main reason is of course the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic. That plus the anxiety of dealing with individual countries in a post-Brexit touring world and the extra fees etc that come with that.

“Both of these things combined have thrown up a huge amount of anxiety for me. I don’t cancel things lightly, but I have to look after myself.”

Cancelling my 2021 European tour. pic.twitter.com/64KRwCRNbM — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) June 14, 2021

Owens added: “This past year has been disappointing for me, as it means everything to play to you guys, and to never have played [2020 album] ‘Inner Song’ even once yet is super painful.

“I’ll be playing headline shows in Europe and Scandinavia when it’s more feasible and secure for me personally.”

Owens announced a US tour last week which is set to kick off in September.

