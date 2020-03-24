Kelly Lee Owens delays album because of coronavirus

Kelly Lee Owens has delayed the release of her upcoming album because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

‘Inner Song’, the musician’s second album, was due for release on May 1, but has now been pushed back til the summer.

The record will be released instead on August 28, via Small-town Supersound. “We had lots of plans to bring you this album that are now not feasible due to COVID-19 and also out of solidarity for the thousands of record stores closing their doors to protect the public,” Owens wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“I know so much is uncertain right now for all of us so let’s try to use this as an opportunity to come together in supporting each other in big & small ways. More music & news to come soon. Stay safe and well.”

In February, she shared the first details of ‘Inner Song’, alongside its first track, ‘Melt’. The new album will feature a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Arpeggi’ and an appearance from John Cale.

Owens’ released her self-titled debut album in 2017. Writing about the album at the time, NME said: “Her self-titled solo debut is a journey through house, techno, ambient sounds, indie and pop. On each track, Owens breaks new ground on her unpredictable album. From the dreamy ‘Keep Walking’ to the club-ready banger ‘Evolution’, Owens proves that her diverse musical identity is a beautiful and intriguing thing, indeed.”