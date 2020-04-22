Kelly Lee Owens shares blissed-out new single ‘Night’

Kelly Lee Owens has shared the second-taste of her forthcoming second album ‘Inner Song’ in the form of blissful new single ‘Night’.

Says Owens of the new track: “[It] speaks as to how feelings and insights are more accessible to us at nighttime how the veils are thinner somehow and therefore how we are more able to connect to our hearts true desires.”

“I wanted to release this track as a gift to you during this crazy time, to give a part of my heart to you all.”

Owens’ new album was announced in February, along with its trippy first single ‘Melt!’. It’s set to feature a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Arpeggi’ and an appearance from John Cale.

Originally due for release next week (May 1), last month Owens told fans that it would be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The record will be released instead on August 28, via Small-town Supersound. “We had lots of plans to bring you this album that are now not feasible due to COVID-19 and also out of solidarity for the thousands of record stores closing their doors to protect the public,” Owens wrote on Instagram.

“I know so much is uncertain right now for all of us so let’s try to use this as an opportunity to come together in supporting each other in big & small ways. More music & news to come soon. Stay safe and well.”

Owens’ released her self-titled debut album in 2017. Writing about the album, NME said: “Her self-titled solo debut is a journey through house, techno, ambient sounds, indie and pop. On each track, Owens breaks new ground on her unpredictable album. From the dreamy ‘Keep Walking’ to the club-ready banger ‘Evolution’, Owens proves that her diverse musical identity is a beautiful and intriguing thing, indeed.”