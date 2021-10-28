Kelly Lee Owens shares FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 theme, ‘Unity’

Kelly Lee Owens has shared a new track for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – listen to ‘Unity’ below.

The musician/producer is behind the “bespoke sonic identity” for the upcoming tournament, which is due to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

“Our values were completely aligned. They [FIFA] kept using the word epic and I just took that and ran with it and made it as epic and bold as I could,” Owens explained of her vision for the euphoric song.

“I put everything I had into it – rising arpeggios, rising basslines. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs.”

Tune in here:

Owens and FIFA’s shared ideals led to the creation of the official Women’s World Cup 2023 slogan ‘Beyond Greatness™’, which was unveiled today (October 28) as part of a “bold new brand identity”.

Kelly Lee Owens released her second studio album, ‘Inner Song’, in August 2020. In a five-star review, NME hailed it as “an emotive-yet-euphoric collection” and “one of the most beautiful records of the year”.

The artist is set to embark on a UK tour next month, having recently wrapped up a string of US dates. You can find the full schedule and ticket information here.

Back in June, Owens cancelled the European leg of her 2021 tour due to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and anxiety. “I don’t cancel things lightly, but I have to look after myself,” she wrote.