Kelly Osbourne calls Prince Harry a “whining twat” for “taking the victim road”

Kelly Osbourne has branded Prince Harry a “whining twat” for “taking the victim road” with his wife Meghan Markle.

The TV personality and daughter of Sharon and Ozzy echoed previous comments she made earlier this year on the I’ve Had It podcast, when she accused the royal of “whining, whinging [and] complaining”, also calling him a “fucking twat.”

Speaking on a new episode of her own family podcast The Osbournes, Kelly doubled down on her views when Sharon defended the monarchy, accusing the couple of going “down this victim road”.

“I just think he’s such a whinger and the thing is, maybe it’s because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change.

“But then went down this, like, victim road instead,” she added. “I get wanting to leave [the Royal Family]. I get that, but then just leave. Don’t leave and then just give ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”

She concluded by insisting that “life is hard for everybody.”

In other news from the Osbourne family, Ozzy said he wants to record “one more album” and tour again next year.

Speaking to Metal Hammer following his recent surgery – which he said would be his last – Ozzy revealed: “I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

The Black Sabbath frontman had announced his retirement from touring in February, calling off his scheduled European and UK tour dates in the process. Later that month, however, he said that he hoped to return to the stage at some point in the future.

This month he underwent what he said would be his “final” neck surgery, sharing: “Regardless of the way it ends up, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

He’s since revealed that he’s “feeling okay” but “can’t walk properly yet”.