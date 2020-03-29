Kelly Osbourne has given an update on her father Ozzy Osbourne’s health as he continues to self-isolate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week (March 25), Kelly launched a new campaign called #StayHomeForOzzy to encourage social distancing and self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. She shared the hashtag on Instagram, explaining that both of her parents are high-risk, especially her father.

The former Black Sabbath frontman revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The news followed several health issues for the star in recent months, which had seen him postpone his tour dates on more than one occasion.

Now, Kelly has given an update after being able to see her father for the first time in weeks following a long period of self-isolation.

Writing on Instagram, Kelly said: “Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though i did not get to hug them…. at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are [safe] and sound for now.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of her parents around the pool wearing masks and sitting at a safe distance.

She added: “Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all, stay safe.”

Kelly also shared a screen shot of a text she received from Ozzy afterwards which read: “It was so loverly [sic] seeing you today Toddles it breaks my heart that I couldn’t give you a kiss and a hug.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly said Ozzy was “doing really good” since his Parkinson’s diagnosis and described his progress as “mind-blowing” despite him feeling “frustrated” by having to self-isolate at home.

She added: “He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again,” Kelly explained. “He’s walking better. He’s talking better.

“His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.

“He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can’t get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’ve been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I’m feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'”

Kelly also opened up about the difficulty she has in being away from her father: “I did have a cry yesterday because I miss my parents and I’m really close with them. I’ve spent pretty much every day in the last year with my dad, and not being able to see him is hard.”

Earlier this month, Ozzy vowed to play live again as soon as he can. “My desire is to get back on stage,” he said. “I’m not ready to hang up my mic yet – that’s what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart.”

He continued: “I will be up there. I have to say that because now you’re going to say, ‘What will you do if you can’t do it again?’ That’s not an option. That’s the only thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do and that’s the only thing I’ve felt confident about.”

In a five-star review of Ozzy’s latest album, NME said: “For someone who helped to invent modern metal, he’s held a stunning number of surprises up his cloak sleeve (see: a wildly successful solo career and genre-defining reality TV show). This rollicking album is yet another. ‘Ordinary Man’? He’s clearly anything but.”