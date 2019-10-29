Kelly Rowland addresses Destiny’s Child reunion rumours: “I like to give fans surprises”

Question, how'd you like this knowledge that she brought?

Kelly Rowland has addressed the ongoing rumours of a potential Destiny’s Child reunion, explaining that she hopes it would remain a secret should the group reunite in the future.

Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Rowland – who spawned the hits ‘Independent Women’, ‘Survivor’ and ‘Say My Name‘ as the huge girl band – briefly got back together during Beyoncé’s Coachella headline set last year. They previously shared a stage as part of her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.

Over the past summer, reports emerged claiming that the band were set to make a live return following the success of the Spice Girls’ recent reunion tour. Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles later responded, claiming that a comeback was three years away.

Rowland has now spoken out on the persistent whispers in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I will say, we have made incredible music in the past, and I don’t know [if the group will return],” she told the outlet.

“Can we, like, have surprises in this day and age? I mean, I’m just saying. I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance.”

She continued: “I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it’s usually a surprise. And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises.

“I’ve got nothing up my sleeve, I promise you, nothing up my sleeve, but yeah, I wouldn’t say anything.”

Speaking over the summer, Mathew Knowles said: “I certainly hope they do [reunite]. It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? But you know, things like that require years of preparation and timing. Most people don’t know how touring works and how the industry works.”