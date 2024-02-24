Kelly Rowland responds rumours Destiny’s Child will reunite on Beyoncé’s ‘Act II’

Kelly Rowland has responded to rumours on whether Beyoncé‘s new album ‘Act II’ will feature a Destiny’s Child reunion.

During this year’s NFL Super Bowl LVIII, Beyoncé shared two new singles and announced that she’ll be dropping her eighth studio album ‘Act II’ next month. Since the announcement, rumours have circulated about what the theme of the record would be. Many believe the album will be country-inspired due to the lead singles ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ being of that genre.

Rowland spoke to hip-hop commentator Big Tigger on the Atlanta radio station V-103 to promote the Tyler Perry-produced Netflix film Mea Culpa, in which she has a lead role. Tigger asked Rowland if the recent rumours about ‘Act II’ being “either rock-based or a [Destiny’s Child] reunion,” to which the 43-year-old replied “that is her business to talk about, not mind” before winking.

When Tigger’s co-host Jazzy McBee persisted, the ‘Stole’ singer diverted the conversation back to her film: “Just ask them. I’m here to talk about Mea Culpa that’s out February 23. That’s what I’m most excited about right now. I think that’s that.”

Destiny’s Child were once considered the biggest girl group in the world before separating in 2006 to pursue solo careers. The final line-up of Michelle Williams, Rowland and Beyoncé have reunited on multiple occasions – the first being at the NFL Superbowl XLVII halftime show, which the latter headlined. Rowland and Beyoncé also featured on Williams’ gospel hit, ‘Say Yes’, and can be seen in the music video.

Most recently, Rowland, Williams and the other Destiny’s Child members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson attended the Los Angeles premiere of Beyoncé’s concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In January, Williams and Beyoncé helped Rowland sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her husband at an intimate Las Vegas party.

‘Act II’ is out next month on March 29 and will be the second part of the ‘Renaissance’ album trilogy Beyoncé announced in 2022.

The first instalment was ‘Renaissance’, released in July 2022. In a four-star review, NME said the record was “her most relentlessly upbeat and fun record yet, one where she explores love, friendship and relationships across 16 spellbinding tracks.

“There is little Beyoncé has to prove to anyone 25 years down the line, but the start of this ‘three-act project’ proves that she’s still able to push herself and delve into new sonics, styles and ethos.”

In other news, Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to top the US country chart with ‘Texas Hold’ Em’.

Rowland’s new film Mea Culpa was made available to stream worldwide on Netflix yesterday (February 23).