Ken Bruce reveals fate of ‘PopMaster’ after quitting BBC Radio 2

Ken Bruce has revealed the fate of his much-loved PopMaster quiz after announcing that he’s departing BBC Radio 2.

The broadcaster, 71, confirmed on Tuesday (January 17) that he would be leaving the station in March to join Greatest Hits Radio. Bruce has hosted Radio 2’s mid-morning show since 1992, following a stint in the same slot from 1986 to 1990.

“I have been here for quite a long time now, and it possibly is time to move over and let somebody else have a go,” the DJ said in a statement.

Since the announcement, Bruce’s listeners have been expressing their concern over the future of PopMaster, the daily music quiz that tests two fans’ music knowledge.

The segment was introduced to Bruce’s programme in 1998 and usually airs at around 10.30am each day. Currently, the winner can choose between two prizes: Bluetooth headphones or a smart speaker.

We have some news… After 31 years of presenting the 9:30am-midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave. We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/JMLuO9cXvp — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) January 17, 2023

Now, Bruce has revealed that PopMaster, which he bought the rights to when the quiz debuted, will continue on his new Greatest Hits Radio show when it launches in the spring.

“I say [the show is] brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s,” he said in a statement about his new role.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and to you joining me for my very first show. See you in April!”

The DJ has released a series of PopMaster books, and hosted numerous Eurovision, celebrity and live specials throughout the years.

You can listen back to the most recent instalments via BBC Sounds.

Bruce is one of Radio 2’s longest-serving DJs, having joined the BBC in 1977 before picking up a regular slot in 1984 (via BBC News).

The broadcaster’s new Greatest Hits Radio show is due to begin on April 3, and will air between 10:00am-13:00pm GMT.