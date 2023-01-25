Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, and Nile Rodgers & Chic to headline Kendal Calling 2023

Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, and Nile Rodgers & Chic have been booked to headline Kendal Calling 2023.

The festival at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, north west England, returns July 27-30. Today (January 25) festival organisers have also revealed more than 100 other acts booked to play the event.

Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, The Lathums, Example, Frank Turner, Confidence Man, Circa Waves, Beabadoobee, Happy Mondays, Melanie C, The Enemy, The Amazons, KT Tunstall, Natalie Imbruglia, Scouting For Girls, Reverend & The Makers, The Hunna, The Murder Capital, Rachel Chinouriri, Annie Mac, Mike Skinner, Paul Woolford and Jaguar Skills are some of the other acts who are set to perform.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am GMT this Saturday (January 28) here.

There is now a final call to sign up for the pre-sale here, which offers an exclusive 24-hour access to tickets. Pre-sale tickets go live from 10am GMT this Friday (January 27).

KC23 Revealed! 🙌 RT + LIKE this post for your chance to win 4 x VIP UPGRADES + BOUTIQUE + £200 BAR TAB! Pre-sale registration is open until 8pm Thursday. Be quick! 👉 https://t.co/vsh02Dllfo@KasabianHQ @royalblooduk @BlossomsBand @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/LHjIatzZGs — Kendal Calling 🦌 (@KendalCalling) January 25, 2023

Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: “After an absolutely stunning festival last year, we cannot wait to get back in those fields! With Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, Annie Mac – the line-up is looking absolutely stacked. All we need now is a bit of sun and we’ve got the perfect weekend!”

Last year’s event saw headline sets from Bastille, Supergrass and Stereophonics.

Speaking in November 2021 about the return of the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, Smith and Robinson said that the event’s 2022 instalment had been “three years in the making”.

“Organising festivals is never easy, yet despite the false starts and setbacks encountered we have never been more geared up as we prepare for the festival of a lifetime,” they said at the time in a joint statement.