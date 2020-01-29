Kendal Calling has announced a huge line up for its 15th anniversary year, with the likes of Foals, Stereophonics, Supergrass and Primal Scream headlining.

The event, which takes place between July 30 and August 3 in the Lake District’s Lowther Deer Park, will feature a special “arcade theme” in its anniversary year.

Other acts announced to play across the festival include Blossoms, Craig David’s TS5, The Kooks, Johnny Marr, Dizzee Rascal, You Me At Six, DMA’s, Sister Sledge, Pale Waves, Easy Life, Jade Bird, Marika Hackman, The Magic Gang, Sundara Karma, The Murder Capital and many more.

You can see the full line up here:

Speaking about the line-up, festival director Andy Smith commented: “This is it! This is our most staggering lineup yet, to celebrate our 15-year journey. We have been trying to get Foals on the bill for many years, and it’s long been a dream to have Supergrass and their very large back catalogue of hits joining us – the first album I ever bought!

“But what would a birthday party be without old friends? We are happy campers indeed knowing that Stereophonics, Primal Scream and Dizzee Rascal will be joining us in the fields. The music is only part of the fun – this year more than any other we’re really ramping up immersive activities and games right across the park and very excited to be announcing a whole lineup of new areas, venues, activities and events over the coming months. Roll on summer!”

For the first time at the festival, comedy will appear on the main stage with Bill Bailey joining the line up.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance, Bailey said: “I’m delighted to be playing the 15th Kendal Calling. This will be my first time at this great festival…I love performing to new crowds, and I love the Lakes so this is the perfect combo for me!”

Last year, Courteeners, Doves, Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rogers and Chic and Orbital headlined the four-day event.