Kendal Calling announces new wave of acts for 2022

Kendal Calling has announced an additional wave of acts for its 2022 festival – check out the updated line-up below.

The event will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between July 28-31, welcoming headline sets from Bastille, Supergrass and Stereophonics. Any remaining tickets can be found here.

Organisers have now added more than 100 artists to this year’s bill, including The Cribs, The Big Moon and Hot Chip‘s Megamix. Also among the new names are the likes of The Academic, Deco, Low Steppa, SPINN and Sonic Boom Six.

They’ll join the previously announced Craig David, The Wombats, The Vaccines, Pale Waves, Sea Girls, Sports Team, Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Haçienda Classical and many more in taking to the stage across the weekend.

Additionally, Kendal Calling has shared the day-split line-up for its 2022 edition. Check out the latest official poster below and find more information here.

Speaking last November about the return of the festival – which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 – Kendal Calling co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said that the event’s upcoming 2022 instalment “is three years in the making”.

“Organising festivals is never easy, yet despite the false starts and setbacks encountered we have never been more geared up as we prepare for the festival of a lifetime,” they added in a joint statement.

“We are so very proud to announce our largest bill to date, keeping as many of those favourites you all booked for many moons ago while adding a bunch of big acts we have been working to bring to the fields for many years. It’s a marvellous medley of our favourite musicians and we’re so very excited to share them with you.”