GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Festivals

Kendal Calling cancels 2020 festival due to coronavirus

Organisers are now working on a 2021 event.

By Tobi Akingbade
James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers performs on main stage during Kendal Calling 2019 CREDIT: Getty Images

Kendal Calling has cancelled its 2020 festival due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the Lake District festival described the decision as “heartbreaking” today (May 11).

The festival lined up Foals and Stereophonics to top the bill for what would have been its 15th anniversary – between July 30 and August 2.

Advertisement

However, organisers have released a statement this afternoon to confirm that this year’s event would no longer be taking place.

The statement read: “It was not an easy decision but it is the right decision. Your health and the health of those who work behind the scenes and on the stages is and will always be paramount.

“Music, friendship and the great outdoors are going to be more important to us all than ever before as we rebuild our health and communities over the coming months.”

The team is now working to deliver its anniversary edition in the summer of 2021, with dates already confirmed as July 29 to August 1.

Ticket holders will receive further details via email from their place of purchase regarding refund options, organisers have said.

Advertisement

However, festival-goers will also have the option to consider saving their ticket for next year’s event.

Kendal Calling said: “If you are able to keep hold of your ticket, we would ask that you do – your support will allow us to navigate this difficult period.

“For now we turn our attentions to 2021 and the festival gathering of a lifetime; we are working behind the scenes with artists and will be looking to announce 2021’s 15th (again!) birthday celebrations lineup in the coming weeks.

“It will be a 15th year celebration, 16 years in the making, and a once in a lifetime reconnection of our wonderful festival family.”

Elsewhere, Glastonbury is missing its 2020 edition, while Coachella has moved to OctoberAll Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

See a list of every gig, festival and tour affected by coronavirus here.

Meanwhile, a new campaign to save over 550 of the UK’s grassroots music venues from permanent closure due to the coronavirus lockdown has surpassed £1 million in donations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.