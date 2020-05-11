Kendal Calling cancels 2020 festival due to coronavirus

Kendal Calling has cancelled its 2020 festival due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the Lake District festival described the decision as “heartbreaking” today (May 11).

The festival lined up Foals and Stereophonics to top the bill for what would have been its 15th anniversary – between July 30 and August 2.

However, organisers have released a statement this afternoon to confirm that this year’s event would no longer be taking place.

The statement read: “It was not an easy decision but it is the right decision. Your health and the health of those who work behind the scenes and on the stages is and will always be paramount.

A message from the Kendal Calling team.https://t.co/KMjRvD0lym pic.twitter.com/xZEZmucUoX — Kendal Calling 🦌 (@KendalCalling) May 11, 2020

“Music, friendship and the great outdoors are going to be more important to us all than ever before as we rebuild our health and communities over the coming months.”

The team is now working to deliver its anniversary edition in the summer of 2021, with dates already confirmed as July 29 to August 1.

Ticket holders will receive further details via email from their place of purchase regarding refund options, organisers have said.

However, festival-goers will also have the option to consider saving their ticket for next year’s event.

Kendal Calling said: “If you are able to keep hold of your ticket, we would ask that you do – your support will allow us to navigate this difficult period.

“For now we turn our attentions to 2021 and the festival gathering of a lifetime; we are working behind the scenes with artists and will be looking to announce 2021’s 15th (again!) birthday celebrations lineup in the coming weeks.

“It will be a 15th year celebration, 16 years in the making, and a once in a lifetime reconnection of our wonderful festival family.”

Elsewhere, Glastonbury is missing its 2020 edition, while Coachella has moved to October, All Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

See a list of every gig, festival and tour affected by coronavirus here.

Meanwhile, a new campaign to save over 550 of the UK’s grassroots music venues from permanent closure due to the coronavirus lockdown has surpassed £1 million in donations.