Kendall Roy’s ‘L To The OG’ from ‘Succession’ hits streaming services

While fans of Succession eagerly anticipate the show’s third season, the HBO drama has given Kendall Roy’s rap song ‘L To The OG’ an official release on all streaming services.

In Succession season two, ‘L To The OG’ was performed by Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, in tribute to his billionaire father Logan in one of the show’s most memorable moments to date.

\Listen to it below.

The official release of the song also included an instrumental composed by Nicholas Britell, who helms the score for the show. Find both versions below.

“It was an impulse. I didn’t plan it out,” Strong told Variety of his performance in the show.

“I watched a lot of rap performances and just looked at the behaviour. In general, I think it’s important to never prescribe anything so I just went for it.”

The moment spawned many memes online, with Strong saying that even high profile artists like Frank Ocean reached out to give their praise.

Speaking of how much of a phenomenon the song became, Strong said that “it became apparent when people were dressed for this thing as Halloween and I did get a text from Frank Ocean that said, ‘L to the OG’ with a crying face emoji.

“I took it as the highest possible compliment because he’s one of my heroes. It was small props but it meant the world.”