Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X to play Open’er Festival 2023

Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X have been added to the line-up for 2023’s Open’er Festival in Poland – see full details below.

The long-running festival will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1, 2023.

Arctic Monkeys were recently announced as its first headliner, with Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age on the bill.

Now, it’s been revealed that Kendrick will headline on Saturday, July 1, while Lil Nas X is set to co-headline with Lizzo on the festival’s opening night, June 28.

Early bird tickets are on sale now from here.

2022 saw Open’er return after a pandemic-enforced break, with headliners including Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots, Dua Lipa and The Killers.

Reviewing the festival’s return, NME wrote: “Two decades after its humble beginnings as a one-day event in Warsaw, Poland’s Open’er Festival returned to Gdynia earlier this month, with some of the world’s biggest names filling out its four-day extravaganza.

“Like many other festivals across the globe, it marked the first time in three years that the event had been able to go ahead, and the atmosphere at the Babie Doły Military Airport site was one of pure celebration.”

As well as Open’er, Kendrick Lamar is set to headline Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid, joined at the top of the bill by Depeche Mode, Blur, Rosalía and more.

The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners including Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.