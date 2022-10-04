Kendrick Lamar announces 10th anniversary reissue for ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’

Kendrick Lamar has announced a reissue of his acclaimed second album, ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’, celebrating its 10th anniversary with new physical version featuring a minimalistic cover and unique colourways.

Physical copies of the new edition will start shipping out on October 21, one day shy of the album’s initial release date in 2012. It’ll be available on CD, matte grey cassette and two-disc vinyl (in a translucent “black ice” pressing), with the lattermost option also available to buy with the original cover art.

The new cover takes the image of the black van shown on the front of the album’s original deluxe edition (released alongside the standard album on October 22, 2012), isolates it, and places it against a darker black background.

At the time of writing, the release doesn’t look to feature any bonus tracks or additional material. The original deluxe edition included three extra songs, while additional releases by Target, iTunes and Spotify expanded the 12-song tracklist out to 17 (each with unique bonus tracks). Between all five existing deluxe editions of ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’, there’s a total of 10 possible bonus tracks that could be included on this reissue.

See the new cover art for the 10th anniversary edition of ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ below, then find pre-orders here.

‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ earned a three-star review from NME upon its initial release, with the record called “a big-budget reminder that [Lamar] hasn’t forgotten his roots”. In 2020, it became the longest-charting hip-hop album in US chart history.

Lamar is currently touring in support of his fifth studio album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, which arrived back in May. It earned a five-star review from NME, and received praise from the likes of Lorde, Pharrell Williams, Madonna, producer DJ Dahi, Eminem and Tyler, The Creator.

In August, Sounwave – a collaborator and producer of Lamar’s – revealed that he and the rapper had begun working on the follow-up to ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’. In the meantime, the European leg of Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers Tour’, will begin next weekend. He’ll perform 16 shows across the continent, as well as 10 in the UK.

The rapper will then conclude the year by touring Australia and New Zealand in December. See the full list of dates here, with tickets for Europe and the UK available here, and for Australia and New Zealand here.

Over the weekend, Lamar performed a three-song set on Saturday Night Live, appearing as the musical guest for the first episode of its 48th season.