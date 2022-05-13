Kendrick Lamar announces ‘The Big Steppers’ 2022 world tour dates

Kendrick Lamar has announced a huge 2022 world tour including a series of UK dates.
- READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ review: a cathartic, soul-bearing autobiography
The rapper, who released his new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ today (May 13), is set to hit the road with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone in support of the record.
The jaunt will kick off with a raft of dates in the US on July 19 before reaching European and UK shores in October and November, which include two shows at The O2 in London on November 7-8.
Tickets go on general sale at 12pm local time in the US on May 20 while pre-sale tickets will go on sale the day before (May 19) at 10am local time through the Cash App. You can purchase tickets for the US dates here and UK dates here. You can view a full list of dates below.
The tour will finally wrap up with a series of dates in Australia and New Zealand in December. You can purchase tickets for those shows here.
The full list of ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ dates are as follows:
JULY
19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
AUGUST
2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
SEPTEMBER
1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
OCTOBER
7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
NOVEMBER
2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
7 – London, UK – The O2
8 – London, UK – The O2
13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
DECEMBER
1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Reviewing Lamar’s new record, NME awarded it five stars and described it as a “cathartic, soul-bearing autobiography”.
Split into two discs, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ contains 18 songs and runs for a total of one hour, 13 minutes.
The follow up to the Compton rapper’s 2017 album ‘DAMN’ also features Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Portishead‘s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker and Baby Keem, while the likes of Thundercat, Pharrell, The Alchemist and Sampha also worked on the LP.
The rapper also shared the album’s full credits earlier today.