Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem have surprised their fans with ‘The Hillbillies’, a new drill-inspired song which samples Bon Iver – check out the track below.

The single is the pair’s tenth collaboration together, following the Grammy-winning ‘Family Ties’, 2021’s ‘Range Brothers’ and ‘Vent’.

Lamar and Keem released ‘The Hillbillies’, along with a music video, yesterday (May 30). The new song samples the 2020 Bon Iver track ‘PDLIF’, which itself samples Alabaster dePlume’s ‘Visit Croatia’.

‘The Hillbillies’ features UK drill-style hi-hats and elements of Jersey club bass, showing off Lamar and Keem’s conversational rapping styles in the process: “Shorty say she celibate, I’ma keep hopin’ (she’s not) / Shorty say she in love with me, I’ma be open (I’ll try).”

In the song’s accompanying video, the Californian rappers are seen outside and inside Dodger Stadium in LA, as well as boarding a private jet and going on a shopping spree in London.

The clip also features a cameo from Tyler, The Creator, who flashes a button to the camera at one point that reads “Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023” before then pointing at Dodger Stadium. Fans have since speculated that this cameo is the first unofficial announcement that Lamar and Keem will headline Tyler’s annual LA festival.

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar hopped on the remix of Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’ floor-filler ‘AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM’. The track dropped a week into the latter’s world tour, which is currently in residence at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Baby Keem – who Lamar called “a musical genius” last year – released the deluxe version of his debut album ‘The Melodic Blue’ last October. The record contained seven bonus tracks featuring the likes of Don Toliver, PinkPantheress and Lil Uzi Vert.