Kendrick Lamar announces huge London BST show

Kendrick's heading to the capital in July

Sam Moore
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar (Picture: Press)

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the latest headliner of the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

This year will see the outdoor festival take place over two weeks in July — 3-5 July and 10-12 July — and will welcome performances from the likes of Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and Little Mix.

BST have today (January 21) confirmed that Lamar will headline their event on Sunday July 5. Support will come from James Blake and Brittany Howard, with more names set to be announced soon.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar

Tickets will go on sale to eligible American Express Cardmembers from 10am today (January 21) through to 9:30am on Friday (January 24). A general sale will then commence.

You can find out more information about this year’s BST Hyde Park event here.

Lamar is expected to release the follow-up to his acclaimed 2017 album ‘DAMN.’ later this year. A recent report from a journalist in the US claimed that the Compton rapper is “close” to completing his new record, and that it will “pull in more rock sounds”.

Lamar is also slated to headline a number of European festivals in 2020, including Lollapalooza Stockholm, Open’er Festival, Bilbao BBK Live and WOO HAH! Festival.

Emily Eavis recently heightened speculation that Lamar could top the bill at Glastonbury 2020 after confirming that the one remaining unannounced Pyramid Stage headliner has never played the festival before.

