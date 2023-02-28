Kendrick Lamar, Caroline Polachek and Weyes Blood lead new names for massive Roskilde 2023 line-up

Kendrick Lamar, Caroline Polachek and Weyes Blood are among a host of new names to be announced for Roskilde Festival’s massive 2023 line-up.

The festival will return to Denmark between June 24-July 1 this year, with the list of headliners including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Christine And The Queens, Rosalía and more.

Now, a host of new names have been added to the bill including headliner Lamar. Joining him, Polachek and Weyes Blood will be Special Interest, Code Orange and more.

Roskilde Festival’s head of programming, Anders Wahrén, said of the announcement: “This announcement features some of the most vehement vocalists and powerful performers right now, acts whom in each their own way convey hope, meaning and change. Roskilde Festival has shared a special, decade-spanning bond with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Angélique Kidjo, and they always bring something new to this festival.”

Of Kendrick’s performance, he added: “Kendrick Lamar is one of the most requested artists among our festival audience, and he possesses a peerless artistic vision. He is no doubt the most influential rapper of his generation, and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

See the full list of additional names for Roskilde 2023 below. The non-profit Danish event promises “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” and tickets are available to purchase here.

Kendrick Lamar (US)

Angélique Kidjo (BJ)

Caroline Polachek (US)

Code Orange (US)

Weyes Blood (US)

Benny Jamz (DK)

Clarissa Connelly’s Canon (DK)

Derya Yildrim & Grup Simsek (TUR)

First Hate (DK)

Fulu Miziki (CD)

Indigo De Souza (US)

Nora Brown (US)

Phelimuncasi (ZA)

Special Interest (US)

Other artists on the Roskilde line-up so far include Rina Sawayama, Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, 070 Shake and Hudson Mohawke.