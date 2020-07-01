Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ is now the longest-charting hip-hop album in US chart history.

The Compton rapper’s breakthrough second studio album was released in October 2012, and featured such songs as ‘Backseat Freestyle’, ‘Poetic Justice’ and ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’.

As Chart Data points out, ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ has now spent 400 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart in the US — making it the longest-charting hip-hop studio album in US chart history.

Lamar followed ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ with 2015’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ and 2017’s ‘DAMN.’.

Fans of Lamar are hoping that the rapper will return with new material this year. Back in May, TDE boss Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith offered a minor update to the rapper’s expectant fans during an Instagram Live session where he said: “Stay patient. King Kendrick will return soon.”

As well as the possibility of new music, Kendrick Lamar had been due to tour in the UK and Europe this summer, including headline slots at Glastonbury Festival and London’s BST Hyde Park, but those dates were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Another recent update from Lamar’s camp came back in March when he and his creative partner Dave Free introduced pgLang, an “at-service company” that is “not a record label, a movie studio, or a publishing house. This is something new.”