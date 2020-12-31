Kendrick Lamar has “new material” dropping soon, say Roskilde Festival

Kendrick Lamar has “new material” dropping soon, say Danish festival Roskilde.

Lamar was announced yesterday (December 30) as a headliner for the festival’s 50th anniversary event next summer.

In the festival’s announcement post for the line-up reveal, under a section entitled ‘new material on the way’, they wrote: “Lamar first visited Roskilde Festival in 2013 when he played an unforgettable concert on the Arena stage. When he returned two years later, he had just released the masterpiece To Pimp a Butterfly, and the concert on the Orange Stage was a true show of force.

Advertisement

“Two albums later – and with new material along the way – he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer.”

The announcement of a new headliner for Roskilde is giving fans hope that the festival – and 2021’s festival season as a whole – could potentially still go ahead despite ongoing coronavirus fears.

“We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful,” Roskilde’s head of programming Anders Wahrén said in a statement. “That’s why we’re revealing another act for next year’s festival.”

Rumours have been swirling across much of 2020 regarding new music from Kendrick Lamar.

Advertisement

Lamar, who had been set to headline Glastonbury this year, had been expected to drop new music in 2020 and was spotted apparently shooting a music video last month. New music would follow his 2017 album ‘DAMN’.

The rapper recently addressed the substantial gaps between his solo album releases in a recent interview as he admitted that he can “spend the whole year just thinking about how I’m gonna execute a new sound. I can’t do the same thing over and over.”