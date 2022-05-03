Kendrick Lamar hints that his new album could be a double disc

Kendrick Lamar has teased that his upcoming new album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, could be released as a double disc project.

The rapper, who is due to headline Glastonbury this summer alongside Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish, announced details of the new album last month, tweeting out a link to his Oklahoma website where he revealed the title along with its release date.

Set to be released on May 13, the forthcoming LP will be Lamar’s final project for Top Dawg Entertainment. It follows the albums ‘Section.80’, ‘good kid m.A.A.d city’, ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ and ‘DAMN.’.

Until today, no further information had been shared about his fifth album. However, a new photo has appeared at oklama.com featuring a book and two blank CDs that have been ripped.

The cover of the book has the rapper’s name inscribed on it alongside the new album title. One disc has “MORALE” written on it in marker pen as well as some other hidden text; the other has “STEPPERS” and “MASTER COPY” sprawled on it.

You can see the image below:

Lamar had previously teased the album last year when he announced he was leaving TDE following his next release. “May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” he wrote last August. “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.” He signed this note ‘Oklahoma’.

Last September, Lamar registered a host of new songs with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) fuelling speculation back then that a new album could be on the way.

Tracks listed with the not-for-profit performance-rights organisation include ‘Before The Hangman’s Noose’, ‘Comfortable’, ‘Director’, ‘Fighter Thief In The Night’, ‘Fade To Black’, ‘Erika Kane’, ‘End Of The Line’, ‘Of Paupers And Poets’, ‘Believe’, ‘Driving Down The Darkness’, ‘End Of The Line’ and ‘Fell For You’.

Meanwhile, Kendrick has shared details of a new summer headline show in Milan, Italy, which was announced following his performance at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.