News Music News

Kendrick Lamar is “close” to completing his “rock-influenced” new album

It's set to head in a rockier direction...

Damian Jones
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Credit: Getty

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly close to completing his new album.

The rapper, who last released an LP in 2017 with ‘DAMN‘, may also be taking his new record in a rock direction according to Billboard editorial director, Bill Werde.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: “Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done?

Advertisement

“And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?”

Despite not releasing a new album for nearly three years, Lamar did produce and curate the soundtrack for Black Panther in 2018.

Emily Eavis recently heightened speculation that Lamar would top the bill at Glastonbury 2020 after confirming that the remaining headlining acts had never played the festival before.

She told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2: “Interestingly, for the other two headliners it’s their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female – so there’s a couple of clues there. I’m sure people will guess, so don’t put them to me!”

Taylor Swift has since been confirmed for the event and although Lamar hasn’t yet been announced, he is slated to appear at a number of festivals in 2020 including Lollapalooza Stockholm, Open’er Festival, Bilbao BBK Live and the WOO HAH! Festival.

Advertisement

Lamar is also currently leading the bookies’ odds for a top slot at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – The Big Moon: “Everything feels big, strange, and very scary”

El Hunt -
After reinvigorating indie with their 2017 debut, The Big Moon return with the super slick ‘Walking Like We Do’,
Read more
Music Interviews

The 1975’s manager gives us an update on “fucking bonkers” new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

Andrew Trendell -
They're "reaching the finish line"
Read more
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.