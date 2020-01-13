Kendrick Lamar is “close” to completing his “rock-influenced” new album

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly close to completing his new album.

The rapper, who last released an LP in 2017 with ‘DAMN‘, may also be taking his new record in a rock direction according to Billboard editorial director, Bill Werde.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: “Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done?

“And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?”

Despite not releasing a new album for nearly three years, Lamar did produce and curate the soundtrack for Black Panther in 2018.

Emily Eavis recently heightened speculation that Lamar would top the bill at Glastonbury 2020 after confirming that the remaining headlining acts had never played the festival before.

She told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2: “Interestingly, for the other two headliners it’s their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female – so there’s a couple of clues there. I’m sure people will guess, so don’t put them to me!”

Taylor Swift has since been confirmed for the event and although Lamar hasn’t yet been announced, he is slated to appear at a number of festivals in 2020 including Lollapalooza Stockholm, Open’er Festival, Bilbao BBK Live and the WOO HAH! Festival.

Lamar is also currently leading the bookies’ odds for a top slot at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary.