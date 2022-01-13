Kendrick Lamar is producing live-action comedy with ‘South Park’ creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker

Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to produce a live-action comedy with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

READ MORE: The 20 best South Park songs

The untitled film – which begins production in spring 2022 – will see the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

Kendrick and his longtime manager and business partner Dave Free will produce the project through their multi-disciplinary media company pgLang, while Stone and Parker will produce via their company Park County. South Park writer Vernon Chatman will pen the comedy.

Advertisement

Paramount Pictures is handling theatrical distribution, home entertainment, and television licensing rights for the film, while Paramount+ has acquired the streaming rights.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, fans still await the arrival of Kendrick’s fifth studio album, after he announced in a letter to fans back in August that his next release will be his last for longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment.

His last record was 2017’s ‘DAMN.‘ which received a four-star review from NME and was praised as “a powerful, potent look inside the troubled mind of a genius”.

Elsewhere, controversial country star Morgan Wallen has expressed an interest in linking up with Kendrick.

Advertisement

After his collaboration with Lil Durk, ‘Broadway Girls’, made it to Number One on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart, Wallen was asked which rappers he would like to work with next, and Kendrick and Moneybagg Yo were the two names he brought up.

In South Park news, Ed Sheeran recently opened up about the episode ‘Ginger Kids’ – wherein Eric Cartman likens red-haired children to vampires – saying it “fucking ruined [his] life”.