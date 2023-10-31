Kendrick Lamar launches limited edition pgLang mobile phone

Kendrick Lamar has announced a limited edition pgLang mobile phone.

The new device has been developed through Lamar and Dave Free’s company, pgLang, and comes in collaboration with the technology company Light.

News of the device arrived yesterday (October 30), when the company dropped a new teaser for the launch online. In the brief clip, the new design is seen without modern features like a web browser or colour interface.

It is also marketed as “just a phone”, and a less distracting and tech-heavy alternative to other modern designs.

Set for release this Thursday (November 2), the new device will be available for purchase on pgLang’s official website, although the phones will be limited edition and restricted to just 250 models.

Find out more about the Light phone here, and check out the teaser video below.

The intention of the phone – to see people more present in real life and less dependent on their devices – is in line with the ethos of the Light brand, which describes itself as “an alternative to the tech monopolies that are fighting more and more aggressively for our time and attention”.

As highlighted by Complex, the company emerged with a Light Phone Kickstarter campaign back in 2015, and has since put out devices which some describe as “dumb phones” – referring to the lack of features seen with traditional smartphones.

The new limited-edition launch will follow on from the brand’s Light Phone II, which Light described as “more reliable and practical” than the original design.

As for pgLang, Lamar and Free first joined forces to develop the company back in 2020 – describing it as a “multi-lingual, at-service company” at the time.

Earlier this month, the brand also teamed up with Converse for a collaboration named Driven By Luck. This featured a new Chuck 70 trainer and also included visuals starring artists like Dominic Fike and Baby Keem.

In other Kendrick Lamar news, the musician and business mogul recently re-recorded his verse on Taylor Swift‘s song ‘Bad Blood’ for the pop star’s deluxe edition of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

News of his contribution came after Swift took to her official Instagram account to share photos of her and Lamar from the original sessions back in 2013, and confirmed that the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper came back to re-record his famous verse on the track for her re-recording in the caption.