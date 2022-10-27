Kendrick Lamar made a last-minute change to ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.d City’, says TDE’s Punch

Kendrick Lamar made a last-minute change to his 2012 track ‘M.A.A.D City’ prior to its release, according to TDE’s Punch.

The song appears on Lamar’s second studio album ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.d City’, which came out a decade ago.

As HipHop DX reports, Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence “Punch” Henderson shared some details about the record on Twitter last Saturday (October 22) to mark its 10th anniversary.

“Man it’s so much to say about that album,” he wrote. “We all put everything into it. ‘GKMC’ was the start. We made our mark in hip hop and music in general with that album. I’m forever grateful to have played a part in it.”

Later, Punch was asked to share his “favourite memory” of making the LP. “Can’t think of a favourite,” he replied. “But one memory is Kdot adding the hook part on madd city literally hours before mastering.”

He continued: “I think he actually had to send the hook cause [Derek “MixedByAli”] Ali had left to get it mastered already. So that song was just one verse at first.” You can see those tweets below.

Lamar has released three more full-length albums since ‘Good Kid…’ in the form of ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ (2015) ‘DAMN.’ (2017) and ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ (2022). A 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.d City’ dropped last Friday (October 21).

The rapper is currently out on the European leg of his 2022 ‘The Big Steppers’ world tour. He’s set to play a run of UK and Ireland arena shows next month, including a three-night stint at The O2 in London.

In a five-star review of Lamar’s recent concert in Paris, NME wrote: “[The] tour presents a creative vision that would boggle the minds of most mere mortals. It’s a stunning, moving display from a true great of modern rap.”

This summer saw Kendrick Lamar headline Glastonbury 2022 alongside Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.