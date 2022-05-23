Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ tops US chart with biggest first-week sales of 2022

Kendrick Lamar‘s new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ has hit the top spot in the US Billboard album charts, with the biggest first-week sales in 2022 so far.

The album was released on May 13, and narrowly missed out on the UK Number One album to Florence + The Machine‘s ‘Dance Fever’ after a heated chart battle.

In the US, ‘Mr. Morale…’ became Lamar’s fourth album to hit Number One on the Billboard 200, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

According to Billboard, the album breaks a record set only the previous week by Bad Bunny‘s new album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’.

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ sold 295,500 equivalent album units across its first week.

In a five-star review, NME called ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ a “cathartic, soul-baring autobiography” that “serves up vignettes about what it’s like to be a Black adult whose trauma still haunts them”.

“In laying his soul bare, he hopes we realise how we can set ourselves free from generational curses too. This album is as much about struggle as it is freedom, and what a beautiful sentiment that is.”

It also struck a chord with Eminem, who called it f****** ridiculous” and said it left him “speechless”.

Later this year, Lamar will tour the world on ‘The Big Steppers’ tour. The jaunt will kick off with a raft of dates in the US on July 19 before reaching European and UK shores in October and November, which include two shows at The O2 in London on November 7-8.

Tickets to the UK and European dates are available here, while you can purchase tickets for the US dates here. See the full list of dates below.

JULY

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

AUGUST

2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

SEPTEMBER

1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

OCTOBER

7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

NOVEMBER

2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK – The O2

8 – London, UK – The O2

13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

DECEMBER

1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena