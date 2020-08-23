Kendrick Lamar narrates inspirational Kobe Bryant birthday tribute video

Today (August 23), marks what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, and to honour the late basketball legend, Nike released a tribute video narrated by Kendrick Lamar.

Bryant died earlier this year (January 26) after the helicopter he was travelling on crashed. Five people were confirmed dead, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

In a new video titled ‘Better | Mamba Forever | Nike’, the footwear brand celebrates the life of the five-time NBA champion.

Starting off with some clips of Bryant in action, the L.A. Lakers legend can be heard saying: “You wake up every single day to get better today than you were yesterday.”

From then, Lamar starts a monologue about being better. “Better dreamer. Better waker. Better stretcher. Better walker. Better talker. Better walking the walk and talking the talk,” he begins.

As Lamar continues, the clip features numerous other athletes in action. It then goes on to show people marching and protesting.

“Better leader. Better generation. Better nation. Just be better. Can you do that?” Lamar says.

The video, which shows images of everyday people inspired to do better, also features some photographs of Bryant with his daughter.

