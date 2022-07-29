Kendrick Lamar on what legacy he hopes to leave: “It’s about accepting the beauty of imperfection”

Kendrick Lamar has opened up about what legacy he hopes to leave behind in a new interview with a 12-year-old reporter. Watch it below.

The rapper is currently out on the North American leg of his 2022 ‘Big Steppers’ world tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

Following his headline set at Rolling Loud Miami last Sunday (July 24), Lamar took the time to speak to Jazzy’s World TV – the home of young reporter Jazlyn Guerra (aka Jazzy) who’s previously interviewed the likes of Jay-Z, Cardi B and Lizzo.

During the brief clip, Jazzy asked the star – who she hailed as “one of the greatest hip-hop artists ever” – what’s the “most important part of your legacy that you want to be remembered?”

Lamar replied: “Really just an impact to inspire people and always showing them that the duality of life is not such a bad thing.

“We go through so many volatile situations where we don’t really know how to connect or communicate how we feel so through my music, I wanna make sure that’s the legacy; showing people how to communicate and it’s OK, you know, if you’re not perfect. It’s about accepting the beauty of imperfection.”

Later, Jazzy tasked Lamar with sharing some “words of motivation” with her viewers. “Do you, be yourself and make sure you love being yourself,” he responded.

“It’s gonna be roadblocks, there’s gonna be tribulations but always remember this is a life experience. Accept the experience, appreciate the experience and learn how to move on from things that don’t serve you well. And find your journey, respect your journey and love it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Lamar responded to the footage of a security guard being brought to tears during one of his recent shows.

“To see that – and shoutout to him, by the way, because I see you bro – I was like, ‘man, I wonder what he’s going through’,” he said. “At the end of the day that’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know, make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”

Kendrick Lamar, who released his fifth album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ in May, will embark on the UK/Ireland leg of his 2022 world tour in November. He headlined Glastonbury 2022 last month – check out NME‘s five-star review here.