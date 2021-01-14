Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang company, which is designed for creators, have launched eight short films in collaboration with Calvin Klein.

The series of visuals feature rappers Baby Keem and Travis Bennett (aka Taco), actors Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers, positivity influencer Amber Wagner, comedy blogger Exvaier, artist Mecca Allah, and singer Brent Faiyaz.

The films were all conceptualised, cast, written and directed in LA by Lamar’s pgLang co-founder Dave Free. According to a press release, they “prioritise optimism and creativity beyond all else, and usher in a new era of inspiring, humorous and relatable advertising – not only for Calvin Klein, but for the entire fashion industry”.

Watch the Baby Keem-starring Voyagé below, which features his track ‘Patience Interlude’. You can find the other films on this playlist.

The project was teased earlier today when a list of participating collaborators was shared on Instagram.

Lamar first hinted at pgLang’s existence in March 2020 when he tweeted a logo and its name. A short teaser soon followed, as well as a website.

PgLang’s mission statement describes it as a “multi-lingual” company. “Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts – because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across. Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages.”

It added that it is “at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all”.

Keem was the first artist to partner with pgLang, who said at the time: “Astronaut ideas. That is what I call the shit that I know I want but that stand alone. You know? Like, not everything has to ‘make sense’ to me in a rational way. This is how my mind stays fresh, by letting myself have my astronaut ideas and developing them even though it might confuse anyone else.”